I f you shudder at the crippled supply chains, energy price shocks and geopolitical instability flowing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has little on the global consequences of a Chinese attempt to take Taiwan by force. China is far larger, economically stronger and more interconnected into the global trading system than Russia. Whether any invasion would succeed or fail - and amphibious landings are notoriously challenging - war games undertaken by the Center for Strategic and International Studies predict it would come at vast cost to United States, Taiwanese, Chinese and Japanese forces, as well of course as civilians....