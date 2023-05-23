The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

After Micron ban, Chinese chip firm CXMT should go on U.S. trade blacklist, top lawmaker says

May 23, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
[1/2] Committee chairman U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) listens during a House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party meeting on "Taiwan Tabletop Exercise (TTX)," a war games simulation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 19,... Read more WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department should add Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to a trade blacklist after Beijing earlier this week banned the sale of some chips by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc (MU.O), the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China said on...
