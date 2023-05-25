Cameras, Drones, AI, Oh My: Home Affairs Says It’s Banned ‘Em All The Department of Home Affairs has banned conversational AI systems such as ChatGPT and Bard, stopped staff from using TikTok on government devices, and put a block on the use of drones and security camera equipment from companies based in China. Its secretary reckons it’s a decision the rest of government should adopt. Use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard is currently blocked for use by Home Affairs staff. Parts of the department can seek a business case to access the capability, but it has to be a...