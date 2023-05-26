Microsoft chief Brad Smith raises alarm on deep fakes, calls them biggest AI concern

Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that his biggest concern around artificial intelligence was deep fakes, realistic looking but false content. In a speech in Washington aimed at addressing the issue of how best to regulate AI, which went from wonky to widespread with the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Smith called for steps to ensure that people know when a photo or video is real and when it is generated by AI, potentially for nefarious purposes. “We’re going have to address the issues around deep fakes. We’re going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign...