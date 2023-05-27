European Green Deal Executive VP Frans Timmermans seeks common ground with India ahead of COP 28 in Dubai

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, on his two-day visit to India met with various cabinet ministers to set a roadmap for this year’s COP 28 and has said that stress on energy efficiency, introduction of renewables and reduction of unabated fossil fuels were primary concerns for both the European Union (EU) as well as for India. Timmermans pointed out that the EU is not trying to single out coal in their attempt to reduce fossil fuel consumption, but targeting all fossil fuels. India, along with China and other countries from the global south, had opposed the...