Pakistan poses threat to Norway: Report

Pakistan posed a threat to Norway, according to the 'threat assessment report 2023' prepared by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) citing that the former country may use illegal ways to obtain details about the technology, Greek news website Directus reported. As per the threat assessment report, Pakistan has the dubious distinction of appearing on the list of countries that pose a significant menace to Norway. Pakistan is perceived to be posing a threat to Norway in terms of the proliferation of sensitive technology. According to the Greek-based publication, Norwegian businesses, researchers and research institutes possess knowledge and technology that...