Debt-Ceiling Deal Reached By Biden, Republicans; Now What For Market Rally?

President Joe Biden and House Republicans reached a tentative agreement Saturday night to raise the government's debt limit. The debt-ceiling deal would head off a looming default on U.S. sovereign debt, good news for the U.S. economy and ongoing stock market rally. X The stock market rally last week was divergent but with a hopeful end. The indexes were solidly lower as of Wednesday. But techs then boomed as Nvidia (NVDA) skyrocketed, sending chips and artificial intelligence plays soaring. Meanwhile, signs of progress on a debt-ceiling deal also buoyed markets Friday. Still, the overall weekly action was mixed, with breadth...