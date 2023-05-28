Deputy USTR on U.S.-China trade, China tariffs

A Chinese and US national flag hang on a fence at an international school in Beijing on December 6, 2018. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP) (Photo by FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images) The United States is taking an analytical approach to its review of whether to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place and will not base outcomes on any "breakthrough" in U.S.-China trade relations, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi told Reuters. The Biden administration is not assuming any such breakthrough will happen, but will continue dialogue with China at various levels, Bianchi said in an interview on...