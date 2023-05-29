The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

CoinEx Launches BitHK to Provide Crypto Trading Services for Hong Kong Users

May 29, 2023
HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of BitHK, a professional crypto trading platform that caters specifically to users in Hong Kong. According to Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators, BitHK will submit its license application as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to the SFC on June 1, the effective date of the Guidelines. The CoinEx team is comprised of experts from world-class companies in the Internet and finance industries, including pioneering crypto professionals and investors with extensive experience in technology R&D and global...
