5G Roaming Market Strategies 2023-2027: Investments in Next Generation Cores Crucial for Further Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “5G Roaming Strategies: Value-Added Services, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The latest 5G Roaming Strategies research offers an in-depth market segment analysis into the key market drivers, technologies and regions being innovated through the use of 5G networks for roaming services. The publisher has found that the total number of 5G roaming connections will increase from 53 million in 2023 to 526 million by 2027. This substantial growth will require the development of new roaming tools that are able to autonomously identify roaming connections as...