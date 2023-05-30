ASX to slip, S&P 500 futures point to further gains

Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat Global, said the trend still bullish, the S & P 500 is expected to push up to 4235-4275, before consolidating somewhat. It closed at 4205 on Friday in New York. “Given the divergences and near-term overbought conditions in technology, I’m inclined to view this ‘breakout’ above 4200 as having an above-average chance of proving false given the various breakdowns in other areas of the market. “Yet, as a trend follower, I fail to see the point of continuing to mention poor breadth or overbought conditions as being a logical reason to avoid...