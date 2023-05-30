Syngenta’s IPO is more relief than triumph

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Syngenta’s $9 billion Chinese market listing finally looks ripe. Concerns about its share sale size forced the Switzerland-based agrichemical giant to opt for a last-minute venue change. Sadly, few foreign investors are likely to join its Shanghai debut party. With Chinese markets in choppy waters, stability-minded domestic regulators could still have cold feet about Syngenta’s mammoth initial public offering. But a reform to fast-track Chinese listings introduced earlier this year suggests a debut is imminent. Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology (603125.SS) floated in April under the new system barely two months after the Shanghai...