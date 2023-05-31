Erin O’Toole says CSIS outlined voter suppression and misinformation campaign against him by China

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Canada’s spy agency has informed him he was the victim of misinformation and voter suppression by the Chinese Communist Party – evidence he says demonstrates there was an “orchestrated campaign of foreign interference” leading up to and during the 2021 federal election. He rose on a question of privilege in the House of Commons Tuesday to reveal what Canadian Security Intelligence Service told him during a briefing this past Friday. Mr. O’Toole said he was limiting the amount of detail provided to ensure he was not breaching national security secrets. He said there were...