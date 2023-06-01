Anthony Albanese’s new foreign policy message

In the latest outbreak of tension, a Chinese fighter jet last Friday flew in front of and within 400 feet of a US surveillance plane operating in the South China Sea. The Pentagon said the Chinese pilot had manoeuvred aggressively but Beijing accused the US of being provocative over its maritime and aerial patrols in the region. The speech will be Mr Albanese’s major security speech for the year and comes at a time of heightened interest in Australian foreign and defence policy, with the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine acquisition, recent Defence Strategic Review and stabilisation of the bilateral relationship with...