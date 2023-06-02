The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Pro Picks: Missed the boat on Nvidia? Check out these 5 stealth AI plays

June 2, 2023
Source: investing.com investing.com
News Snapshot:
Published Jun 02, 2023 03:30AM ET Updated Jun 02, 2023 05:01PM ET © Reuters. After NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: ) astounding AI-fueled earnings results and guidance last week, its valuation briefly vaulted past the $1 trillion mark and Wall Street analysts scrambled to jack up estimates on the company. But that massive surge makes Nvidia a tricky buy right now: InvestingPro’s fair value algorithm calls the stock overvalued at current levels, with some 30% potential downside risk. So if you’re itching to jump on an AI play, where should you be looking? Five VIP Pro Picks have made the cut, per InvestingPro...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter