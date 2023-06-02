Pro Picks: Missed the boat on Nvidia? Check out these 5 stealth AI plays

Published Jun 02, 2023 03:30AM ET Updated Jun 02, 2023 05:01PM ET © Reuters. After NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: ) astounding AI-fueled earnings results and guidance last week, its valuation briefly vaulted past the $1 trillion mark and Wall Street analysts scrambled to jack up estimates on the company. But that massive surge makes Nvidia a tricky buy right now: InvestingPro’s fair value algorithm calls the stock overvalued at current levels, with some 30% potential downside risk. So if you’re itching to jump on an AI play, where should you be looking? Five VIP Pro Picks have made the cut, per InvestingPro...