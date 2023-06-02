‘Hunt for leaders’: China targets Australian activists in crackdown

“They are doing this to harvest information. Most of us don’t talk to the public about how we operate so they (the Chinese government) never know who is running these groups and our activities.” Other Australian activists, including Feng Chongyi, a University of Technology Sydney academic, said he had been contacted by impersonators between February and May. In several cases, an “intruder” would hack a friends’ Telegram account and contact them asking for information or “a chat”. The crackdown comes ahead of Sunday’s anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising. The June 4 date commemorating the massacre of students and...