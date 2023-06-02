Swiss research helps paralysed man walk again using implants that read brainwaves

A Dutch man who was paralysed in a cycling accident in 2011 can stand, walk and even climb stairs with the aid of implants that read his brainwaves and communicate with a device in his spinal cord to activate muscles. This content was published on June 2, 2023 RTS/ma/sb Gert-Jan, 40, suffered a serious spinal cord injury after breaking his neck in a traffic accident in China. But a so-called “digital bridge”, a brain-machine interface that transforms thoughts into actions developed by scientists in Switzerland and France, have enabled him to regain natural control over the movement of his paralysed...