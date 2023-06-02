The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Swiss research helps paralysed man walk again using implants that read brainwaves

June 2, 2023
Source: swissinfo.ch/eng swissinfo.ch/eng
News Snapshot:
A Dutch man who was paralysed in a cycling accident in 2011 can stand, walk and even climb stairs with the aid of implants that read his brainwaves and communicate with a device in his spinal cord to activate muscles. This content was published on June 2, 2023 RTS/ma/sb Gert-Jan, 40, suffered a serious spinal cord injury after breaking his neck in a traffic accident in China. But a so-called “digital bridge”, a brain-machine interface that transforms thoughts into actions developed by scientists in Switzerland and France, have enabled him to regain natural control over the movement of his paralysed...
Go To Original Source →
