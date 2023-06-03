Is Berberine Good Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss?

A dietary supplement has become the hottest new weight loss trend. It's been hailed by many as the "Ozempic of nature." But what does berberine do to the body, and can it actually help you lose weight? Berberine is a naturally occurring, bright yellow compound found in the roots of certain plants, like goldenseal and barberry. It has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years to cure a range of ailments, from curing hemorrhoids to treating indigestion. However, the ancient herb has been gaining momentum on social media, with a significant spike in Google searches since March...