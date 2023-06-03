How to survive a nuclear holocaust

Illustration by Jack Hughes Termush is a luxury resort unlike any other. Enjoying a remote coastal location, the hotel provides exceptional facilities for the discerning guest. Housed in secure above-ground suites, residents have access to subterranean gourmet food stores and freshwater reserves. An in-house reconnaissance team and building-wide entertainment system create an atmosphere of relaxation and security. By booking one of its premier survival packages, guests will receive an exclusive Termush radiation suit and personal doseometer. Armour-plated shelters offer security against danger, and a motor yacht is available for trips along the coastline and emergency uses. These details of life...