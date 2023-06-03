GPD is crowdfunding an eGPU docking station for the cool new gaming handhelds

GPD is crowdfunding a new compact external GPU docking station that can both boost the gaming capabilities of some laptops and handheld gaming PCs, and also help anchor them to a desk for mobile workers (via Liliputing). The company is calling it the G1, and it includes an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT chip with HDMI 2.1 plus two DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs, a USB 4 / Thunderbolt 4 connector to dock and charge, and something called Oculink (more on that in a bit). GPD says it’s the “world’s smallest mobile graphics card expansion dock”, at just over an inch...