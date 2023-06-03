Colorfire, a subsidiary of Colorful, has released its brand-new RTX-40 "MEOW" GPUs lineup. The product has been designed with cat lovers in mind and has taken inspiration from the animal itself. Colorfire's New "MEOW" Lineup Intended to Please Cat-Lovers Through A Fancy Color Scheme In terms of design, the GPU has a triple fan configuration with a white and beige color scheme. One great thing about the GPU is that it doesn't promote the "Cat" idea to an overdone extent. There is only a cat sticker on the GPU's fan and tiny paws placed randomly over the backplate and the...