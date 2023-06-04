China in frame as Albanese meets Vietnamese officials

Pinned post – 7.51AM Anthony Albanese will meet key leaders to discuss shared interests including China’s position in the region as he continues a diplomatic visit to Vietnam. Mr Albanese will sit down with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as the Communist Party general secretary, the president and the chairman of the national assembly. Anthony Albanese in Vietnam. EPA The Australian leader said with China bordering Vietnam to the north, the issue of their relationship and China’s actions internationally would no doubt be discussed. Last week, Vietnam accused a Chinese survey vessel and its escorts of violating...