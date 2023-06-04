Horror Icon John Carpenter Lined Up His First Directing Gig In Over A Decade, And He Worked On It In A Cushy Way

John Carpenter , the mastermind behind some of the best horror movies of all time, like The Thing and Halloween , hasn’t been in the director’s chair in over a decade. Well, he is back in action, but this time he's taken a somewhat unconventional approach. During a panel discussion, the horror icon revealed the exciting news about his next project which had fans buzzing with anticipation. He recently returned to directing for an upcoming series, and he worked on it in a very cushy way: from the comfort of his own couch. During a panel interview at the recent...