Good day. Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Monday, June 5, 2023. READ: China warns vs military alliances China's defense minister warned Sunday against establishing NATO-like military alliances in the Asia-Pacific, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict. Li Shangfu's comments came a day after US and Chinese military vessels sailed close to each other in the flashpoint Taiwan Strait, an incident that provoked anger from both sides. Li told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore also attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that these alliances would "plunge the Asia-Pacific...