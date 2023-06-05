The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hong Kong police detain more than 20 on Tiananmen anniversary

June 5, 2023
Source: news.com.au news.com.au
News Snapshot:
Hong Kong police on Sunday detained more than 20 people, including key pro-democracy figures trying to commemorate the anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown, as hundreds in Taiwan mourned the dead with a vigil. For years, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers would converge on the city's Victoria Park and its surrounding neighbourhood to commemorate the events of June 4, 1989 -- taking part in candlelight vigils. But since Beijing's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 to quell dissent, the annual vigil has been banned and its organisers charged under the law. This weekend,...
