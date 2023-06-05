Sony chief warns technical problems persist for cloud gaming

Sony’s chief executive has warned that cloud gaming is still technically “very tricky,” playing down the risk to the console maker of the industry quickly converting to a technology on which its rival Microsoft has bet heavily. In an interview with the Financial Times, Kenichiro Yoshida said the PlayStation creator would still study “various options” in the future for streaming games over the Internet itself, adding it could utilize GT Sophy, its artificial intelligence agent, to enhance cloud gaming. “I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high,” said...