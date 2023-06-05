Rumors of a Starfield Xbox controller just won't die and at this point I want it to be real

The rumored Starfield Xbox controller has been popping up nonstop ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct this week - so much so that I'm starting to think it's real. Earlier this year, photos of a suspected Starfield-themed Xbox Series X controller made the rounds on a Chinese social media platform, however, it was largely thought to have been a fake. In May though, prolific leaker billbil-kun shared that not only is the controller real, but that it is supposedly releasing alongside a Starfield limited edition Xbox wireless headset and that both will be revealed during the Xbox...