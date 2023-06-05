US defence secretary visits India to discuss ways to counter Chinese threat

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, second left, welcomes his US counterpart Lloyd Austin before their meeting,(Manish Swarup/AP) US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has met his Indian counterpart to discuss increasing co-operation as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence. Mr Austin’s visit comes as India strengthens its domestic defence industry by acquiring new technology and reducing reliance on imports, particularly from Russia, its largest supplier of military hardware despite the war in Ukraine. Mr Austin and Rajnath Singh explored ways of building resilient supply chains, a statement from India’s Defence Ministry said. They decided “to identify opportunities...