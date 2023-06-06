SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations

1/2 The SEC on Monday charged Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao with more than a dozen security violations. File Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/EPA-EFE June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Monday charged cryptocurrency trader Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a handful of security law violations, saying it established a web of deception with U.S. business practices. The Securities and Exchange Commission laid out 13 charges against Binance, its affiliates and its founder including operating unregistered exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies; misrepresenting trading controls and oversight on its U.S. platform and unregistered offer and sale of...