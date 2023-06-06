Plymouth Argyle striker Ben Waine gets New Zealand call-up

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Get Chris Errington's exclusive behind-the-scenes take on life at Argyle in his weekly Inside Home Park newsletter Plymouth Argyle striker Ben Waine has been named in a 23-strong New Zealand squad for two international games in Europe later this month. It will give the Wellington-born 21-year-old the opportunity to add to his total of seven appearances for his country already. Waine missed out on two games for the All Whites against China in New Zealand in late March due to his club commitments with...