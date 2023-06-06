Morning Bid: Nervy markets back on central bank watch

[1/2] Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney, Australia, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore/File Photo A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee: Markets are increasingly looking for the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes next week, and, amid a blackout on Fed speakers, will be focusing heavily on economic data in the days ahead. Throwing markets a slight curveball on Tuesday, Australia's central bank raised rates, dashing expectations that they'd stand pat and sending the Aussie dollar higher. For the U.S. rates outlook, CME FedWatch tool shows that...