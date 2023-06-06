China Used TikTok to Access IP Address, Search History, DMs of Hong Kong Protesters

A former executive at ByteDance, the parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, said in a legal filing that the Communist Party of China (CPC) accessed the data of TikTok users in Hong Kong in 2018, the Wall Street Journal said in a report. TikTok and ByteDance have denied the allegations. The former executive, Yintao Yu, made the revelations in a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit filed in early May in San Francisco Superior Court. Yu said the committee members focused on civil rights activists and protesters in Hong Kong and accessed TikTok data which contained their network information, SIM card identifications and IP...