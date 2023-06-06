The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

AG Rossa Fanning queried constitutionality of telecoms security measures in paper for Huawei before taking up post

June 6, 2023
Source: irishtimes.com irishtimes.com
News Snapshot:
Attorney General Rossa Fanning was a senior counsel in private practice when he was co-author of a November legal opinion for Huawei. File photograph: PA Attorney General Rossa Fanning questioned the constitutionality of new telecoms security measures shortly before he took office last December, in a legal paper for Chinese company Huawei. The draft law was partly changed in February, two months after Mr Fanning became the chief law officer of the State. However, the Government has said he had no role in that move. “Since his appointment, the Attorney General has given no advice whatsoever in relation to the...
