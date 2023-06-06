Market Rally Holds Bulk Of Recent Gains

Dow Jones futures tilted lower after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures after a modestly down session for the stock market rally. Two recent IPOs, Mobileye and Sprinker, moved overnight on news. X The major indexes retreated Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 turning negative as AAPL stock reversed slightly lower. But they held onto the bulk of last week's gains. Apple (AAPL) reversed slightly lower after unveiling the long-awaited Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, Tesla (TSLA), Fortinet (FTNT), DexCom (DXCM), Shopify (SHOP) and Wingstop (WING) are in buy range. Bitcoin plunged as the SEC filed charges...