MANCHESTER CITY are in pursuit of an historic treble - and it could all come to fruition against Inter Milan in the Champions League final TONIGHT. City have been imperious so far in Europe's elite competition, having knocked out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid en route to the final. 6 Bernardo Silva scored twice as Man City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final 2nd leg Credit: Alamy 6 Lautaro Martinez scored against AC Milan to put Inter in the Champions League final Credit: EPA And they will be overwhelming favourites for the Champions League final after their 4-0 hammering...