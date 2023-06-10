Is Ireland Neutral? The Many Myths of Irish Neutrality: A timely read

Is Ireland Neutral? The Many Myths of Irish Neutrality Author : Conor Gallagher ISBN-13 : 978-0717195992 Publisher : Gill Books Guideline Price : €18.99 The report of the Commission on the Defence Forces, published last year, laid bare the consequences of historic neglect and underspending. The Army’s submission to the commission asserted that it “is not equipped, postured or realistically prepared to conduct a meaningful defence of the State against a full spectrum force for any sustained period”. In 2021 Ireland spent 0.2 per cent of GDP on defence, “the lowest in Europe”. Debates about Irish defence policy and neutrality...