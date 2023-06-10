S&P 500 notches four-week win streak ahead of consumer inflation data, Fed meeting

The S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday added 0.39% for the week to close at 4,298.86 points, posting gains in three out of five sessions. Its accompanying SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 0.46% for the week. The benchmark index has now strung together four straight weeks of gains, while also closing at its highest level since mid-August last year. Additionally, it crossed a significant milestone on Thursday, ending more than 20% above its October 2022 closing low and thus exiting its longest bear-market run since the 1940s. The Federal Reserve was in its blackout period this week ahead of...