16-year-old dies from viral TikTok 'scarf game' challenge

A 16-year-old girl in France died last month attempting the viral “scarf game” — a variation of TikTok’s deadly “blackout challenge” that has claimed several lives over the last year. Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille, who grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was reportedly at home when she tried the deadly stunt. She died May 27, Jam Press reports. The dangerous pursuit involves fastening cloth around the neck to asphyxiate oneself until passing out for alleged internet clout. Unfortunately, as with the “blackout challenge,” this exploit can restrict the oxygen flow to the brain, causing seizures, serious...