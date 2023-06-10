Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Amidst tension with China along the northern borders, the Indian Navy has carried out its first exercise in recent years with two new aircraft carriers – INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant – along with 35 aircraft and other warships to demonstrate its maritime muscles in the Indian Ocean region. The power projection in the Arabian Sea involves MiG-29K fighter jets that operated from the carrier’s decks and a wide array of choppers ranging from the new MH60R to older generation Kamov, Sea King and Chetak besides the homegrown advanced lightweight helicopters. Also Read: India, France, UAE begin joint maritime exercise...