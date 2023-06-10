The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

We need to talk about the benefits of being an older mother and to stop making women feel guilty for it

June 10, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
The rise of middle-aged motherhood How do you know if you really want to have kids? Do your ovaries start hurting? Does the sight of a small child make you well up with tears? Do you start seeing dancing babies all Ally McBeal-style? Do you just wake up one morning bursting with the realization that you want to be a parent? Perhaps, for some people. There are people in the world who have always known with absolutely certainty that they wanted to procreate – I’m just not one of them. I never really thought about having kids in my twenties...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter