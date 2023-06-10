The rise of middle-aged motherhood How do you know if you really want to have kids? Do your ovaries start hurting? Does the sight of a small child make you well up with tears? Do you start seeing dancing babies all Ally McBeal-style? Do you just wake up one morning bursting with the realization that you want to be a parent? Perhaps, for some people. There are people in the world who have always known with absolutely certainty that they wanted to procreate – I’m just not one of them. I never really thought about having kids in my twenties...