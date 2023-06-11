The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Taiwanese minister to make rare Britain visit this week

June 11, 2023
Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang will make a rare high-level ministerial trip to Britain this week where she is expected to visit government departments and meet a company specialising in low-earth orbit satellites, her ministry said on Sunday. Taiwan views Britain as an important democratic partner despite the lack of formal ties, noting its concern over stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island, which Beijing views as its own territory, and its support for Taiwan's participation in global bodies such as the WHO. Tang, one of Taiwan's most high-profile ministers internationally due to her fluent English and extensive use of...
