An America Jodo Yatra? Well, well, someone did think to suggest

“Will you also walk across America, even though we may not quite have a Stalin-Gandhi pact here?” asked a famous Hollywood comedian to Rahul Gandhi in a private meeting in New York with nearly 50 successful Indian-Americans from the performing arts, movies, music and culture sectors. The room erupted in laughter. The question was in reference to Gandhi’s now iconic 4,000-km walk, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, that commenced in Kanyakumari with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin handing over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi. The comedian hinted that America, too, sorely needs such an impactful form of political...