India tops in digital payments, records 89.5 mn transactions, says MyGovInd

India global rankings in digital payments for the year 2022, according to data from MyGovIndia. India has recorded with 89.5 million digital transactions in the year 2022. As per the data, India in the year 2022 accounting for 46 per cent of the global real-time payments, adding that the digital payment transactions in India is more than the other four leading countries combined. In digital payments, India has been witnessing new milestones, in both value and volume terms, which indicate the robustness of India's payment ecosystem and acceptance, as per RBI experts reported ANI. “India keeps dominating the digital payment...