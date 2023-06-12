The Liberal government’s handling of foreign interference will go down as one of its most discreditable legacies

This Liberal government has botched the issue of Chinese interference in Canadian elections so badly that it’s hard to imagine how things could be any worse. Beset on all sides by critics, David Johnston has resigned from his position as special rapporteur. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has scored a political victory by discrediting Mr. Johnston’s efforts, confirming that he is the fiercest pit bull in public life, and confirming as well that he is willing to distort the truth and smear the reputation of an honourable man for political gain. Justin Trudeau used Mr. Johnston as a shield, to avoid...