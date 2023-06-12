The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Sports happenings in Singapore (5-11 Jun)

June 12, 2023
Singapore women's footballer Danelle Tan (left) beside Borussia Dortmund's head of women's football, Svenja Schlenker. (PHOTO: Instagram/Danelle Tan) SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (5 to 11 June): Danelle Tan is first Asian woman footballer to join Borussia Dortmund Singapore women's footballer Danelle Tan has signed a one-year contract to play with German giants Borussia Dortmund, becoming the first Asian female footballer to join the illustrious club. The 18-year-old, who will complete her A levels at the Mill Hill School in London this month, had trained for week with...
