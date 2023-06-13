ASX to slip, oil tumbles, S&P extends its advance

The yield on the US 10-year note was 3 basis points higher to 3.77 per cent at 2.22pm in New York. On Wall Street, information tech paced six of the S & P 500 industry sectors higher. Energy paced the decliners. Oil extended losses after Goldman Sachs cut its price forecast for the third time in six months. Goldman said it now sees brent crude at $US86 a barrel in December from a previous $US95 a barrel target. Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth, told Bloomberg: “Time spreads, which are the holy grail for traders assessing...