India threatened to shut Twitter down, co-founder Jack Dorsey says

India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts critical of the government’s handling of farmer protests, the social media platform’s co-founder Jack Dorsey has said, an accusation Narendra Modi’s government called an “outright lie“. Dorsey, who quit as Twitter’s chief executive in 2021, said on Monday that India had also threatened the company with raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down certain posts. “It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘We will raid...