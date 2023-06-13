The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Asian chipmaking stocks rise on hopes of easier U.S.-China sanctions

June 13, 2023
Source: investing.com investing.com
News Snapshot:
Published Jun 13, 2023 02:05AM ET © Reuters 000660 +3.92% Add to/Remove from Watchlist 005930 +1.27% Add to/Remove from Watchlist 2330 +1.59% Add to/Remove from Watchlist NVDA +1.84% Add to/Remove from Watchlist MU +3.09% Add to/Remove from Watchlist 6857 +4.79% Add to/Remove from Watchlist SSNLF 0.00% Add to/Remove from Watchlist Investing.com -- Asian chipmaking stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after a report suggested that manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan will be allowed to maintain infrastructure in China despite U.S. sanctions against the country. Taiwan’s TSMC (TW: ) jumped over 3%, while South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KS: )...
