Telus pauses fibre optic network rollout across Alberta, blaming Ottawa’s Huawei ban

June 13, 2023
Telus Corp. T-T is blaming Ottawa’s ban on China’s Huawei Technologies Inc. for pausing its fibre optic network build in the city of St. Albert and elsewhere in Alberta, raising questions over the sanction’s spillover effects on connectivity in smaller communities. The delay leaves many neighbourhoods in the city of about 70,000 without access to Telus’ PureFibre home internet network. The Vancouver-based company originally announced the $100-million project in 2019 to connect more than 90 per cent of St. Albert homes and businesses to its fibre optic network by the end of 2020. During a council meeting last month, St....
