Inside the 'Barbie dream house' on ordinary Liverpool street that you can stay in on Airbnb

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Get the best property news and bargains with our House&Home newsletter An ordinary street in Everton isn’t the place you’d normally expect to find a 'Barbie dream house'. But the Pink Jungle lies hidden in plain sight - and you can stay there via Airbnb. Inside, nearly everything is pink, from the chairs and walls to the pots and pans. Upstairs, the pink theme continues, with two pink bedrooms, make-up chairs and a ball pit. There’s also two flower walls, neon signs and eye-catching...